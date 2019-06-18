 

Cop arrested as murder trial of Westbury gang boss takes a twist

2019-06-18 13:01

Sesona Ngqakamba

Armed police officers arrest one man after rival gang bosses faced off in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. (file)

Armed police officers arrest one man after rival gang bosses faced off in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. (file)

A Sophiatown police officer has been arrested in connection with the murder trial of Westbury gang leader Leroy Brown, also known as Finch.

This as the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court continues to hear the bail application of Brown, who is believed to be the leader of the Varados gang. He is appearing with his co-accused Christopher Charles.

The two alleged gang members are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

"I can confirm that a 47-year police officer was arrested for attempted murder and murder cases," police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said.

WATCH:Chaos as rival Westbury gangs face off in Joburg court

Makhubele said that while investigations were ongoing for Brown's case, a warrant of arrest had been obtained for the arrest of the cop.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday and the matter is now before the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he said.

The appearance of Brown in court comes as his alleged rival gang leader, Keenan Ebrahim, also appears on murder charges.

Brown and Charles' bail applications continue on Thursday.

The state is opposing bail, arguing that it is not in the interests of justice for it to be granted.

ALSO READ: Heavy police presence in Westbury after gangs' court clash

News24 previously reported that Makhubele said police had been following up on information since April 2016, after two people were shot while they were standing at Agatha Flats, Newclare.

During the ordeal, one of the victims noticed a marked police vehicle with two gang members sitting in the back seat.

"The police vehicle then stopped out of sight and, as they looked up, the two Varador gang members who were in the police vehicle came toward them. Both suspects were armed with handguns and started shooting at the victims," he said.

Reagan Jacobs died at the scene and the other victim was wounded.

Makhubele said that after the shooting, the suspect then got back into the police vehicle and drove off.

News24 has asked the NPA for information on developments in the cases. The story will be updated when information has been received. 

