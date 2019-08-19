 

Cop at Cape Town mall stops two armed robbers in their tracks

2019-08-19 18:42

Jenna Etheridge

Blue Route Mall, Tokai, Western Cape. (Supplied)

Blue Route Mall, Tokai, Western Cape. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Cape Town policeman who was visiting Blue Route Mall in Tokai arrested two members of an armed gang after they robbed a jewellery store on Monday.

It was believed five robbers, two of whom were armed, were involved in the business robbery, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

A spokesperson for the mall said the gang had managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of goods.

"A SAPS officer visiting the mall gave chase and shots were fired in the parking lot."

Rwexana said the vigilant police officer had observed the incident, gave chase and no injuries were reported.

"The member stopped the suspects in their tracks while they were trying to flee."

Two men, aged 24 and 28, were arrested.

They would appear in Wynberg Magistrate's Court once charged.

The mall said it was co-operating with the police investigation.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter



Read more on:    town  |  cape  |  tokai  |  robberies  |  mall
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Krugersdorp Killers: If you take away a life, you must get a life sentence, says victim's family

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One winner bags R490k in Daily Lotto 2019-08-16 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 