Cop caught drinking and driving two days in a row

A police officer has been caught drinking and driving two days in a row by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) as holidaymakers approach the tail end of the festive season.

"The officer was given a R500 bail following his first arrest in Zebediel in Limpopo on Thursday night. He was again caught on Friday night when he allegedly tried to flee from a roadblock. He was found to be twice above the alcohol [limit] when tested," RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said on Saturday.

He said the arrest came as a clamp down on roads was implemented with families making their way back home after the Christmas holidays.

"The number of cars leaving Durban surged dramatically at noon today with more than 1 300 vehicles recorded at Marrianhill toll plaza."

Zwane said that since December 1, more than 2 500 people had been arrested.

"Drivers are reminded to reduce speed, increase the following distance and turn on the headlights when driving in rainy conditions. It is the best option to find a safe place and park when confronted by severe thunderstorms."

He added: "Motorists are again warned to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and adhere to the speed limits."

Zwane said the number of crashes involving excessive speed and pedestrians increased.

"Many crashes experienced during this period have involved single motor vehicles overturning resulting in injuries to thousands of people. Motorists are reminded that they have a responsibility to reduce the high number of crashes and fatalities in the country."

He added that motorists should be cautious against poor weather conditions.

"The Road Traffic Management Corporation would like to warn motorists to drive with extreme caution and responsibility in the coming days as weather is predicted to be rainy."

He said the South African Weather Service warned of thunderstorms in many parts of the country from Saturday.

"Heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms is expected in the Free State, Northern Cape, Gauteng and some parts of Mpumalanga."