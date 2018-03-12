 

Cop in court for allegedly raping teen

2018-03-12 22:37

Tammy Petersen

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Mahikeng - A constable is expected in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after being arrested for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has confirmed.

The 30-year-old officer, stationed at the Boshoek police station, was arrested last week in connection with the February 7 incident.

It is alleged that the police officer met the teenager at a tavern in Molopo, spokesperson Moses Dlamini said in a statement.

"The suspect bought alcohol for both himself and the victim. The suspect got into a car with the victim. While driving in the suspect's car, the victim jumped out of the moving car," he said.

"Apparently, the suspect reversed and carried the victim back into the car and drove with her to his place of residence. That is where the suspect kept the victim overnight. It is alleged that the suspect raped the victim several times without a condom."

Dlamini added that the teen was released the following afternoon.

The incident was reported to the directorate on February 27 and the policeman was arrested on March 8.

An ID parade was held the next day and the suspect was pointed out, he confirmed.

The officer, who cannot be identified until he has pleaded, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of rape.

The matter was rolled over to Tuesday, Dlamini added.

|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

