Cop in court for allegedly shooting at 3 teen girls

A 42-year-old policeman appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of attempted murder after he fired shots at three teen girls earlier in the week, Limpopo police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the matter was postponed to June 14 for further investigation, and that the officer was not granted bail.

It is alleged that Costa Masoga - who was a member of the Polokwane Municipal Traffic Police Department - had fired shots at three minor girls on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 6, at Greenside, a township on the Westenburg policing area. He was off duty at the time of the incident, Ngoepe said.

"It is alleged that three minor girls - aged 13, 15 and 17 - were walking along the street when the suspect insulted them. An exchange of words ensued between the man and the youngsters, until he chased them with his motor vehicle," said Ngoepe.

He said Masoga then fired several shots in the direction of the teens, injuring the 17-year-old girl in the process.

Medical emergency services were called and immediately responded, leading to Masoga's arrest and the confiscation of his private firearm, Ngoepe said.

"The victim was rushed to the local hospital where she was treated and is recuperating at home."

Ngoepe said further investigations were underway to establish the circumstances of the shooting.

"Legal gun owners are reminded to always comply with the provisions of the Firearm Controls Act. Any contravention of this Act may result in the owner being declared unfit to possess a firearm, in addition to the criminal charges that will be pressed against him or her," he said.

