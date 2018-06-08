 

Cop in court for allegedly shooting at 3 teen girls

2018-06-08 19:40

Amanda Khoza

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 42-year-old policeman appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of attempted murder after he fired shots at three teen girls earlier in the week, Limpopo police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the matter was postponed to June 14 for further investigation, and that the officer was not granted bail.

It is alleged that Costa Masoga - who was a member of the Polokwane Municipal Traffic Police Department - had fired shots at three minor girls on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 6, at Greenside, a township on the Westenburg policing area. He was off duty at the time of the incident, Ngoepe said.

"It is alleged that three minor girls - aged 13, 15 and 17 - were walking along the street when the suspect insulted them. An exchange of words ensued between the man and the youngsters, until he chased them with his motor vehicle," said Ngoepe.

He said Masoga then fired several shots in the direction of the teens, injuring the 17-year-old girl in the process.

Medical emergency services were called and immediately responded, leading to Masoga's arrest and the confiscation of his private firearm, Ngoepe said.

"The victim was rushed to the local hospital where she was treated and is recuperating at home."

Ngoepe said further investigations were underway to establish the circumstances of the shooting.

"Legal gun owners are reminded to always comply with the provisions of the Firearm Controls Act. Any contravention of this Act may result in the owner being declared unfit to possess a firearm, in addition to the criminal charges that will be pressed against him or her," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town man accused of killing, dismembering wife to be sent for psychiatric observation

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 18:16 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 16:51 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, June 6 2018-06-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 