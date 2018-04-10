Cop killed in Cape Town by gang of 6

A policeman was shot and killed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, after responding to a complaint, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

Officers from Khayelitsha police station had gone to Site C on Monday night when they came under fire, said Brigadier Novella Potelwa.

Constable Ncedo Theophylus Katoyi, 39, was killed.

A group of six was responsible for the shooting, according to a tweet from the official SA Police Service account.

It is understood that the group opened fire when the officers got back to their vehicle after conducting a foot patrol.

They apparently stole one of the officer's official firearms.

The policeman's colleague is understood to have chased after one of the armed men despite shots being fired at him.

Western Cape community safety MEC Dan Plato said the colleague was apparently injured, although provincial police did not confirm this.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, expressed shock at the shooting.

"It is disheartening when police officials assisting community members become targets themselves. Police are there to protect and make communities safer. We are doing our best to get to the perpetrators of this heinous act," said Jula.

Local detectives and the Hawks were following up leads.

The Katoyi family and members of the Khayelitsha police station were receiving trauma counselling.

Plato extended his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

He said his department’s R100 000 reward was available for any information that would result in the arrest and conviction of those who killed police officers.

"This reward should be a strong warning to anyone wishing to harm the brave men and women who serve our communities - there are now an extra 100 000 reasons why you will not get away with it," he said.



