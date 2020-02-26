 

Cop killed, two colleagues injured in early morning Cape Town car crash

2020-02-26 16:21

Tammy Petersen

(Getty Images/Gallo Images).

(Getty Images/Gallo Images).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated after a young Cape Town constable was killed and two of his colleagues were injured in an early morning car crash on Wednesday, Western Cape police confirmed.

The 22-year-old officer died at the scene while his colleagues, aged 23 and 24, were taken to hospital after their vehicle overturned on Govan Mbeki Road in Philippi, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

All three officers were based at the Lentegeur police station in Mitchells Plain.

Trauma counselling had been arranged for the constable's colleagues, Potelwa added.

The officer's name is known to News24 but cannot yet be published as his next of kin was still being informed of his death.

Lentegeur Community Police Forum chairperson Byron de Villiers described him as a dedicated officer.

"For the short time we worked with him, he was a community policeman and was loyal to his job. [It's] so sad that his time in SAPS was cut short."

Read more on:    saps  |  cape town  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Joburg pupil called a cab before disappearing at school - report

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ramaphosa apologises to murdered Tazne van Wyk's family
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:17 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Table View 16:16 PM
Road name: Marine Drive Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
R420K in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2020-02-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 