 

Cop killed while chasing house robber on Stellenbosch farm

2019-05-23 10:35

Jenna Etheridge

(Nielen de Klerk, News24)

(Nielen de Klerk, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A policeman was killed while pursuing a house robber on a Stellenbosch farm, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

The constable, aged 31, had been part of the Stellenbosch Crime Prevention Unit, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

On Wednesday, police received information about the planned house robbery but they didn't know the name of the farm.

They patrolled the area and spotted a group of people who appeared suspicious.

While pursuing the group at around 21:50, the constable was shot and killed.

"It was then established that the house robbery was indeed committed at 20:00 at a farm near Vlottenburg. The suspects managed to evade arrest and are being sought," said Van Wyk.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula conveyed his condolences to the policeman's loved ones and colleagues.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    police  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: UFS financial head 'assaulted' by angry students

36 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 