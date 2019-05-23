Cop killed while chasing house robber on Stellenbosch farm

A policeman was killed while pursuing a house robber on a Stellenbosch farm, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

The constable, aged 31, had been part of the Stellenbosch Crime Prevention Unit, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

On Wednesday, police received information about the planned house robbery but they didn't know the name of the farm.

They patrolled the area and spotted a group of people who appeared suspicious.

While pursuing the group at around 21:50, the constable was shot and killed.

"It was then established that the house robbery was indeed committed at 20:00 at a farm near Vlottenburg. The suspects managed to evade arrest and are being sought," said Van Wyk.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula conveyed his condolences to the policeman's loved ones and colleagues.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

