 

Cop of 39 years returns after 'unfair dismissal' - Solidarity

2019-03-29 20:10

Jenna Verster

Major-General Renee Fick (Supplied)

A deputy police commissioner in the Western Cape will return to her post and be reimbursed retrospectively after a fight over her dismissal, Solidarity said on Thursday.

Major General Renee Fick, the deputy provincial commissioner responsible for asset control, was dismissed from the police on May 11, 2018.

The trade union said Fick was falsely accused of the dereliction of her duties and issued with a written warning in 2017.

Solidarity deputy general secretary Schalk de Bruin, previously explained that Fick had been accused of failing to give effect to notices pertaining to the transfer of two officers, which she received from her superiors.

He contended at the time that Fick never received written instructions providing clarity on what she was supposed to do when she was handed files with the notices.

Disciplinary action was launched after she decided to refuse to undersign the complaint against her. She was then dismissed without warning, the trade union said.

It subsequently lodged an unfair dismissal dispute with the police service at the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council.

During a media briefing announcing the outcome of the case in Bellville on Thursday, police officers gathered with posters to support her.

Solidarity spokesperson Francois Redelinghuys said justice had prevailed for the "dedicated" police member who had at least 39 years' service.

"Major General Fick merely did her job properly. In fact, she went the extra mile to ensure that her department remains functional and for this, she was dismissed," he said.

Redelinghuys said it was clear that many officers worked under extremely difficult circumstances every day.

"Police members are part of a system where they are often bullied, leading them to feel depressed. However, we won't back down. We will continue to fight against transgressions and irregularities to which dedicated employees of the SAPS are subjected to daily."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the matter was an internal matter and would be treated as such. 

He added that the entire process against Fick was internal and would remain internal.

