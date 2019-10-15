 

WATCH: Cop robbed of gun as protests erupt at Cape Town taxi rank

2019-10-15 19:15

Azarrah Karrim

Cape Town's station deck taxi rank. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Cape Town's station deck taxi rank. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A police officer has been assaulted and robbed of his firearm during protests in Cape Town city centre on Tuesday, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Taxi drivers protested on Tuesday afternoon as commuters headed to the station deck taxi rank in Cape Town, blocking roads and allegedly stirring up violence over warrants.

"I am told that this is a protest against the council effecting warrants and impounding illegal taxis," the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase said.

"[The protests] are against the City enforcing the law," she added.

Speaking to News24, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that police and traffic officers were on the scene.

She said the protests started while taxis were being issued with warrants.

This was when one of the officers was robbed of his firearm.

Rwexana said no other incidents had been reported.

News24 understands that passengers were violently being forced out of taxis and threatened.

Purchase, however, said they would not be deterred by the protests.

"We will continue to enforce [this] because we may not have a moratorium on enforcing the law," she said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mkhwebane vows to work without fear, favour or prejudice as she marks 3 years in office

2019-10-15 18:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Two Daily Lotto players walk away with R183k 2019-10-14 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 