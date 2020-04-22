Cop, security guard in dock following liquor store burglary

A policeman and a security guard are expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with a burglary at a local liquor store, according to provincial police.

Four people were initially arrested after the burglary at the outlet in Hoop Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

Some of the stolen liquor was also recovered from them and they were charged with burglary and theft, she said in a statement.

"Further investigation led the detectives, on Tuesday, to a house in the area where they recovered some of the stolen liquor and arrested a 20-year-old suspect, who turned out to be a security guard who was the first responder to the burglary," Potelwa said.

"Subsequent to the arrest of the security guard, a 36-year-old police official from Caledon was also arrested for theft and defeating the ends of justice."

The two are expected to appear in court on Wednesday and the four others who were initially arrested appeared on Tuesday. Their case was postponed to April 28 for a bail application.

"Police in the Western Cape undertake to deal with all individuals who commit crime. Police officials who involve themselves in unbecoming conduct will not be spared," Potelwa warned.