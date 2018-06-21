 

Cop shot dead, two guards, bystanders wounded in Hillbrow cash-in-transit heist

2018-06-21 17:47

Iavan Pijoos and Christina Pitt

One police officer was shot dead, while two Fidelity guards and two bystanders were wounded during a cash-in-transit robbery in Hillbrow, Johannesburg earlier on Thursday. 

Police said in a statement that several unknown suspects attacked and fired shots at a parked cash-in-transit vehicle and fled the scene, taking an undisclosed amount of money. 

SAPS Hillbrow Cluster members and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department responded and pursued the getaway vehicles.  A shootout between the police and the suspects ensued.

"During the shootout a member of the South African Police Service was fatally wounded.," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

Two security guards and two bystanders were wounded during the heist, she confirmed.

"As investigations continue, police have so far recovered seven firearms, including rifles and pistols. Three motor vehicles have also been seized," Murudili added.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann confirmed to News24 that two of their guards had been shot and wounded during the robbery. 

Bartmann said the guards went to pick up money at a shop in Hillbrow when they were robbed. 

Six suspects have since been arrested - two of whom were also wounded in the shootout.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi commended the bravey of the police officers who responded to the scene.

"Our members are fearless, they did not think twice before they confronted those brazen criminals," he said.

"One of our own laid down his life to ensure the safety and security of the inhabitant of this country. With the police;s 72-hour Reaction Plan activated, specialised dedicated teams are currently combing the scenes and have already made arrest and seized exhibits."

