Cop shot in foot as bullets continue to fly in Philippi East

A City of Cape Town law enforcement officer was shot in the foot while patrolling in Philippi East this week.

City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said members from their neighbourhood safety team had been driving down Symphony Way around 17:15 on Monday when they approached two groups of people standing on opposite sides of the road.

The groups suddenly opened fire on each other. As the officers came closer, one of the shooters fired at the law enforcement vehicle.

"The trajectory of the bullet took it on a path where it entered the front of [the] vehicle, underneath the headlight... and struck the driver in the right foot," said Dyason.

The groups fled the scene. No one has yet been arrested.

City safety and security director Richard Bosman visited the officer in hospital on Wednesday morning.

He said the officer was in good spirits and was undergoing an operation on Wednesday afternoon to remove the bullet.

Mass murder

It was a bloody weekend in Philippi East, with 13 people being killed in separate incidents.

The bodies of six young women, aged between 18 and 26, were discovered in the Marcus Garvey area on Friday night. They had all been shot dead.

The motive for the mass murder has not yet been established.

Late on Saturday afternoon, the bodies of three men were found in a house in Lower Crossroads. Eight cartridges were believed to have been found at the scene.

That night, three men were gunned down in a shooting at a tavern in Lower Crossroads.

Two died – one from a bullet to the head and the other from a shot to his upper body. The third victim was shot in the stomach and survived, sources said.

READ: Cape Town massacre: Philippi family describes grim discovery

Two other murder cases were opened. One was for a man from Better Life who had been stabbed in his head and upper body. The other was for a woman whose lifeless body was found behind a shack after she had been stabbed.



'We are not losing the war on crime'

Xolisa Pukayi, the Philippi East ward committee member for safety and security, previously told News24 that killings were an indication that police were losing the battle against the "war and mayhem" plaguing the province's most violent crime-ridden areas.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area on Monday and was adamant that the ministry was not losing the fight against crime.

"No, we are not losing the war on crime, but the situation is bad," Cele told journalists after his meeting with residents.



"Crime will never be an issue for police alone," he said, revisiting an earlier remark he had made that collaboration between departments was crucial to having better visibility and reducing crime.



"Only through departmental collaboration would there be better lighting on streets and installed street cameras."