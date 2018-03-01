Cop threatened to kill girlfriend, mom night before hostage drama - neighbour

The scene where a policeman shot and killed his lover and her mother before killing himselff. (Tammy Peteresen, News24)

Cape Town - A Cape Town policeman who murdered his lover and her mother on Thursday, before turning the gun on himself, had threatened to kill them the night before, a neighbour has claimed.

The woman, whose name is known to News24, said the police were called to the house in Begonia Street, Lentegeur on Wednesday night, after the officer had allegedly assaulted his lover.

The detective sergeant, 41, is believed to be married.

"They have been going out a while, for years. Everybody warned her about him, but he gave her everything she wanted. You know how it goes," the woman said.

"He came here at about 18:00 on Wednesday. I even greeted him."

The neighbour, who had been friends with the woman since childhood, said the policeman had not "been around" as much as he had apparently been working out of town.

"Last night he was choking, fighting and cursing her. Apparently, the argument was about her going out over the weekend. We could hear everything from our house. Her sister phoned the police and four vans arrived after 22:00.

"They had to escort him out of the house after they asked him politely to leave. He said: 'Dit maak nie saak as jy vir my nou gaan vat nie. Ek kom môre terug dan skiet ek vir haar en haar ma' [It doesn't matter if you take me away now. I am coming back tomorrow and then I am going to shoot her and her mother]. One policeman said 'wow'."

The woman added that another officer asked the detective sergeant where his gun was and he said it was "by his mother"(sic).

"They drove behind him and they left. He came back this morning about 08:00. I looked in his face and told her sister I don't think she should go to work, but she had to."

Adventurous person

The neighbour had been in a taxi when her mother phoned her to return home as shots had been fired.

"I heard of five shots being fired. One was apparently at the sister's son, who wanted to go [into] the house, and the other at the woman who lives in the backyard, who had asked what was going on. The other three [were] probably for each of them."

The woman's grandfather, who also lived in the house, had apparently gone to collect his pension while the hostage drama played out in their home.

"[The policeman's] brother was here and called his name, saying 'praat met my, praat met my' [talk to me, talk to me]. But [there was] no response."

The family was removed from their house before police threw stun grenades at the house, the woman said.

She watched as police later work at the scene and most of Begonia Street was cordoned off.

"It hasn't sunk in yet. She was a young girl and adventurous, a nice person. We all make mistakes. She was under the impression that he is not with his wife anymore," she said.

"He has assaulted her and held a gun to her head before. After every beating, we [warned] her … But last night she told him and she told the [police] she was done, before they escorted him out. She told him this morning too. I don't think he could handle the fact … that she had made up her mind."

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police would look into claims that a domestic-related incident had taken place at the house on Wednesday night.

Inquest dockets were opened.

