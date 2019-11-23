Cop turns gun on himself after shooting wife infront of children

A Limpopo police officer shot his police officer wife dead before turning the gun on himself.

The wife was killed in the presence of the couple's three children in their Tzaneen home on Saturday morning and the children have since been sent for trauma counselling.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Sergeant Yvvone Moyana, 43, was a communication officer attached to the Tzaneen cluster. He said her husband was a warrant officer attached to the provincial Crime Intelligence component.

Police have opened murder and inquest dockets.

Mojapelo said the motive for the incident would be established during the investigation.

Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, and Tzaneen cluster commander, Major General Maggie Mathebula, visited the scene and said they were saddened by the loss of two police members under preventable circumstances.

"The SAPS (SA Police Service) has internal structures that provide assistance to its members who might be going through any strained domestic issues and members are urged to make use of these structures," Ledwaba said.