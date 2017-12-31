 

Cope and UDM send New Year messages

2017-12-31 19:35

Angelique Serrao

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Political parties Cope and the UDM have sent out New Year’s wishes, with both parties looking ahead in their messages towards the 2019 election.

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota sent his best wishes to South Africa saying that he hoped 2018 would be full of success, blessings and happiness. 

"May God bless you," he said. 

Lekota said that as the year ended South Africans should look back at the history of the country and recognise the ups and downs it has gone through.

He said that Cope was mindful of the fact that 2017 has been one of the hardest in recent history. 

"But because we believe in you the people of South Africa, we know that as we go to the coming elections, in 2019, you will once again rise to the occasion," he said. 

READ: Happy New Year! Cities across the world welcome 2018

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa also looked ahead towards the 2019 elections saying the UDM planned to work hard in 2018 and show its potential to govern.

He said 2017 was the first year in democracy in which the ANC did not govern South Africa’s major cities. 

"Overall the ANC’s power has been curtailed and lessened, which will possibly bring with it changes in our 2019 political landscape," Holomisa said. 

He also had harsh words for the DA who he said had also not done itself any favours and had failed in service delivery management with the threat of dry taps in Cape Town.

He also said the coalitions in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay were stuttering.

"With our eyes on the 2019 National and Provincial Elections, we encourage the people of South Africa to choose their leaders well – not for popularity; not for personal gain; not for tradition; not for emotion; but for the ability to manage strong governments – governments that will deliver." 

Read more on:    cope  |  anc  |  udm  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sharks eat body of drowned man

2017-12-31 18:18

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons

It's almost like the movie UP! , one man decided to take to the skies - in a deck chair.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:53 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 30 2017-12-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 