Cope and UDM send New Year messages

Johannesburg - Political parties Cope and the UDM have sent out New Year’s wishes, with both parties looking ahead in their messages towards the 2019 election.

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota sent his best wishes to South Africa saying that he hoped 2018 would be full of success, blessings and happiness.

"May God bless you," he said.

Lekota said that as the year ended South Africans should look back at the history of the country and recognise the ups and downs it has gone through.

He said that Cope was mindful of the fact that 2017 has been one of the hardest in recent history.

"But because we believe in you the people of South Africa, we know that as we go to the coming elections, in 2019, you will once again rise to the occasion," he said.

READ: Happy New Year! Cities across the world welcome 2018

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa also looked ahead towards the 2019 elections saying the UDM planned to work hard in 2018 and show its potential to govern.

He said 2017 was the first year in democracy in which the ANC did not govern South Africa’s major cities.

"Overall the ANC’s power has been curtailed and lessened, which will possibly bring with it changes in our 2019 political landscape," Holomisa said.

He also had harsh words for the DA who he said had also not done itself any favours and had failed in service delivery management with the threat of dry taps in Cape Town.

He also said the coalitions in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay were stuttering.

"With our eyes on the 2019 National and Provincial Elections, we encourage the people of South Africa to choose their leaders well – not for popularity; not for personal gain; not for tradition; not for emotion; but for the ability to manage strong governments – governments that will deliver."