It is a terrible weekend on our roads, with many fatal accidents already reported and more expected.

The police must do everything in their power to hunt down and arrest the driver who fled from the accident scene where Mpumalanga safety and security MEC spokesperson Joseph Mabuza died on Sunday, said Cope.

Mabuza was travelling from a work assignment on his motorbike when he died.

"It is quite clear to us that Mabuza was one of the dedicated and committed servants of the people in South Africa," said Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

"We once again call upon all road users to respect and obey the rules of the road, especially now during the festive season, we urge all road users to drive in consideration of themselves, families, and other road users," Bloem added.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said that a manhunt had been launched for the driver of a vehicle who left the crime scene before authorities arrived.

At the same time, The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) labeled Mabuza as an excellent communicator, whose death has been painful to many, and should remind South Africans of their responsibility on the roads and the growing number of motorists who lost their lives during the holiday season.

"We will miss his constant reminder that the road belongs to all road users. I do hope that law enforcement officers in Mpumalanga and across the country will be inspired by the energy and commitment of Mabuza to road safety and to be more vigilant, and harsh on those who break the laws of the road,” Mabaya concluded.