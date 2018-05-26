 

COPE opens fraud case against Tshwane former chief of staff Aucamp

2018-05-26 20:51

Jeanette Chabalala

Marietha Aucamp (Image via LinkedIn)



The Congress of the people (COPE) in Tshwane has opened a fraud case against the city's former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp. 

The case was opened at the Pretoria Central Police station on Saturday morning.

"COPE wants to reiterate that misrepresentation of education qualifications is a serious offence and believes that sufficient evidence exists to charge Aucamp," the party said.

In a statement submitted at the police station, the party's councillor in the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, Selata wa'Nkwane said it appeared that Aucamp "enjoyed support of the panellist as evidenced by the high scores that she was given during the interview".

He said Aucamp misrepresented herself by claiming that she was in possession of B-Tech Degree.

"A reasonable person will conclude that [the] suspect the lied about her qualifications in order to deceive the municipality into believing that she had the requisite qualifications and therefore, she deserve the job.The suspect acted in a manner that made false statement of material facts."

News24 previously reported that Mayor Solly Msimanga has asked for a full audit on qualifications held by management in his office, following a qualifications scandal involving Aucamp, who recently resigned as the City of Tshwane's chief of staff.

Aucamp was appointed to the position, in which she earned an annual salary of R1.2m, even though she did not have the required qualifications.

Following News24's report on this, Aucamp was placed on special leave and an investigation was instituted to probe her appointment and the qualifications listed on her assessment form for the position.

