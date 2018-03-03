Cope: Ramaphosa can learn from Botswana

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently on a three nation tour of neighbouring countries in his capacity as SADC chairperson, has a lot to learn from Botswana, says the Congress of the People.

READ: Ramaphosa renews friendship with Namibia as part of three-nation tour



Cope national chairperson, Pakes Dikgetsi, said there were two very important lessons that Ramaphosa could learn from Botswana.

Dikgetsi said that the first lesson to take away from his visit was the political stability in Botswana.

“All the Botswana Presidents have completed their terms of office without divisive and destructive upheavals, unlike what we have experienced here at home since 2008,” said Dikgetsi.

“They do not conflate the party with the state and are led by strong constitutionalists who don’t behave like chameleons.”

Dikgetsi said the second lesson was how to bring about true economic improvement.

“What will President Ramaphosa find in Botswana? He will find a real good story, as opposed to the fallacy peddled by his party, of policy stability which leads to economic progress,” he said.

Dikgetsi pointed out that the African Development Bank’s Group Outlook 2018 for Botswana forecast real GDP growth projected to rise to nearly 5%, up from the 4.3% in 2016 and the estimated 4.5% in 2017.

“Compared to the performance of South Africa over the past nine years of the Jacob Zuma era of economic destruction, since the 2008/9 economic downturn, The Botswana story is very impressive and a source of envy and worthy to be emulated, where appropriate,” he said.

Dikgetsi said they wanted to remind Ramaphosa that, as deputy president from 2014, he was part of the Zuma cabinet that presided over pedestrian economic performance, which had led to massive job losses and increased poverty among the majority of the people of South Africa.

“He sat there, wittingly or unwittingly, while his unpopular predecessor wreaked havoc and sowed pain and misery,” said Dikgetsi.

