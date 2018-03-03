 

Cope: Ramaphosa can learn from Botswana

2018-03-03 14:40

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Cope

Cope

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently on a three nation tour of neighbouring countries in his capacity as SADC chairperson, has a lot to learn from Botswana, says the Congress of the People.

READ: Ramaphosa renews friendship with Namibia as part of three-nation tour

Cope national chairperson, Pakes Dikgetsi, said there were two very important lessons that Ramaphosa could learn from Botswana.

Dikgetsi said that the first lesson to take away from his visit was the political stability in Botswana.

“All the Botswana Presidents have completed their terms of office without divisive and destructive upheavals, unlike what we have experienced here at home since 2008,” said Dikgetsi.

“They do not conflate the party with the state and are led by strong constitutionalists who don’t behave like chameleons.”

Dikgetsi said the second lesson was how to bring about true economic improvement.

“What will President Ramaphosa find in Botswana? He will find a real good story, as opposed to the fallacy peddled by his party, of policy stability which leads to economic progress,” he said.

Dikgetsi pointed out that the African Development Bank’s Group Outlook 2018 for Botswana forecast real GDP growth projected to rise to nearly 5%, up from the 4.3% in 2016 and the estimated 4.5% in 2017.

“Compared to the performance of South Africa over the past nine years of the Jacob Zuma era of economic destruction, since the 2008/9 economic downturn, The Botswana story is very impressive and a source of envy and worthy to be emulated, where appropriate,” he said.

Dikgetsi said they wanted to remind Ramaphosa that, as deputy president from 2014, he was part of the Zuma cabinet that presided over pedestrian economic performance, which had led to massive job losses and increased poverty among the majority of the people of South Africa.

“He sat there, wittingly or unwittingly, while his unpopular predecessor wreaked havoc and sowed pain and misery,” said Dikgetsi.

Read more on:    cope  |  cyril ramaphosa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two men arrested for impersonating police officers

2018-03-03 13:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police van drives over dog in Elsies River
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:26 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Kommetjie 10:04 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 2 2018-03-02 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 