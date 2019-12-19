 

Cops arrest man for allegedly defrauding City of Tshwane of R53m, possible syndicate probed

2019-12-19 13:56

Ntwaagae Seleka

Outside the Hawks building. (Gallo Images)

A 62-year-old man is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court later on Thursday for allegedly defrauding the City of Tshwane of R53m, which was earmarked for the National Fund for Municipality Workers.

It is believed that the man is part of a criminal syndicate, according to Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The man was arrested during a special operation on Wednesday and is expected to face charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption.

It is alleged that the money was stolen from the City of Tshwane's bank account on August 30, 2019, Mulaudzi said.

During a raid of the man's business and residential premises last month, several computers, cellphones and debit cards were seized.

Laundered through several bank accounts

"These exhibits provided more overwhelming evidence that proved that the suspect was part of a big criminal syndicate operating across provincial and international borders.

"Subsequently, and through intensive investigations, the team detected that the stolen funds were laundered into several business and relatives' bank accounts locally and internationally," said Mulaudzi.

Hawks national head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya was "satisfied with the speed with which the team has been able to handle this matter.

"This is the money that could have been used to deliver services to the people of Tshwane."

More arrests are expected.


Read more on:    city of tshwane  |  hawks  |  pretoria  |  courts  |  fraud  |  crime  |  corruption
