 

Cops bust Alberton lab manufacturing tik and CAT

2018-10-23 17:29

Ntwaagae Seleka

Gauteng police have shut down a drug laboratory in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, and confiscated drugs believed to be worth more than R1m.

The drug laboratory was operating from a house in Mayberry Park.

The Gauteng narcotics unit pounced on the house after receiving information about suspicious activity at the property.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said when they searched the house on Monday night, officers found large amounts of tik and CAT as well as various equipment and chemicals used to manufacture the drugs.

They also found a suspect aged 35 inside the house.

"The suspect was alone inside the house when our members arrived. There are no signs that there are other people who are residing with the man because there is no furniture. It is only drugs and various chemicals and equipment that we have recovered," said Peters.

Tip-off welcomed

She welcomed the community's cooperation with the police.

"The Gauteng narcotics unit, which falls under our Crime Intelligence, quickly responded to the information that they received which led them to this property. We are glad that we have managed to recover and confiscate the items in the property," she said.

Peters said the exact value of the drugs, believed to be worth more than R1m, would be determined by further investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court soon on charges of drug manufacturing.    

Cele to shut down drug more laboratories

In July Police Minister Bheki Cele lauded the work of law enforcement agencies that brought down a major drug operation in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal, and promised to find and shut down more drug laboratories.

"Drugs and substance abuse [are] a serious problem and we will find these so-called factories and shut them one by one," said Cele.

He promised to continue strengthening the multi-disciplinary approach to responding to crimes of this nature.

"We will intensify our campaign by working together with our sister departments and relevant stakeholders in the fight against drug and substance abuse," he said.


