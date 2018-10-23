Cops bust Alberton lab manufacturing tik and CAT

Police have discovered a suspected mandrax laboratory in a house in Orlando West, Soweto - just three blocks from the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Watch. WATCH

Gauteng police have shut down a drug laboratory in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, and confiscated drugs believed to be worth more than R1m.

The drug laboratory was operating from a house in Mayberry Park.

The Gauteng narcotics unit pounced on the house after receiving information about suspicious activity at the property.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said when they searched the house on Monday night, officers found large amounts of tik and CAT as well as various equipment and chemicals used to manufacture the drugs.

They also found a suspect aged 35 inside the house.

READ: Police bust Durban drug lab valued at R2-million

"The suspect was alone inside the house when our members arrived. There are no signs that there are other people who are residing with the man because there is no furniture. It is only drugs and various chemicals and equipment that we have recovered," said Peters.

Tip-off welcomed

She welcomed the community's cooperation with the police.

"The Gauteng narcotics unit, which falls under our Crime Intelligence, quickly responded to the information that they received which led them to this property. We are glad that we have managed to recover and confiscate the items in the property," she said.

READ: KZN police bust 2-men with R13m worth of drugs

Peters said the exact value of the drugs, believed to be worth more than R1m, would be determined by further investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court soon on charges of drug manufacturing.

Cele to shut down drug more laboratories

In July Police Minister Bheki Cele lauded the work of law enforcement agencies that brought down a major drug operation in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal, and promised to find and shut down more drug laboratories.

READ: Cele vows to find shut down more drug factories following major bust

"Drugs and substance abuse [are] a serious problem and we will find these so-called factories and shut them one by one," said Cele.

He promised to continue strengthening the multi-disciplinary approach to responding to crimes of this nature.

"We will intensify our campaign by working together with our sister departments and relevant stakeholders in the fight against drug and substance abuse," he said.



