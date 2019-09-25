 

Cops catch man who allegedly terrorised Jozini women

2019-09-25 16:18

Jenna Etheridge

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man who allegedly terrorised women of Jozini, a small town close to the Mozambique border, has been tracked down and arrested, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

The man, 36, allegedly kidnapped, raped and robbed women of their belongings this month, said Captain Thembeka Mbele.

In one instance last week, he apparently approached and threatened three sisters at their homestead in the early hours of the morning before raping them in front of their children.

Mbele said he then took their cellphones, cash and clothing before fleeing.

"The suspect fled the area to Inanda where he was in hiding. While at Inanda, he committed another case of assault and he was arrested by Inanda police officers," she said.

Jozini detectives were then alerted and fetched him from the Inanda police station.

He has been charged with 11 counts, including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping and robbery.

He was expected to appear in the nearby Ubombo Magistrate's Court later on Wednesday.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Presidency defends Ramaphosa's decision to reverse Zuma's NPA appointees

2019-09-25 16:02

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Public holiday spoils: 2 Daily Lotto winners 2019-09-24 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 