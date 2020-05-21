Cops discover R4m in drugs in 'perfume' truck after it collided with another vehicle

A large cargo of mandrax and dagga, with an estimated street value of R4 million, was accidentally discovered by police inspecting a "perfume" truck which had collided with a stationary vehicle.

The drug bust was made when the truck collided with the vehicle at a lockdown roadblock on the N10, outside Middelburg, in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday evening.

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said two foreign nationals, aged 34 and 47, were arrested and the haul confiscated.

"This followed after an accident which occurred at about 23:00 when an oncoming truck, transporting perfume products collided with a stationary motor vehicle at the checkpoint.

Parcels

"Routine inspection was conducted on the cargo of the truck and unknown parcels were identified, as they did not form part of the original cargo that was transported. A case of dealing in mandrax and dagga is being investigated by Middelburg Police Station. The suspects are due to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court soon."

Acting Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Major-General Andre Swart commended the officers.

"Drugs are responsible for the disintegration of lives and the degeneration of family structures. It also has a direct link with the commission of crime. Through this arrest, lives were saved," said Swart.