 

Cops discover R4m in drugs in 'perfume' truck after it collided with another vehicle

2020-05-21 16:09

Malibongwe Dayimani

(Supplied, SAPS)

(Supplied, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A large cargo of mandrax and dagga, with an estimated street value of R4 million, was accidentally discovered by police inspecting a "perfume" truck which had collided with a stationary vehicle.

The drug bust was made when the truck collided with the vehicle at a lockdown roadblock on the N10, outside Middelburg, in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday evening.

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said two foreign nationals, aged 34 and 47, were arrested and the haul confiscated.

READ | Covid-19 projections show up to 13 million cases by November

"This followed after an accident which occurred at about 23:00 when an oncoming truck, transporting perfume products collided with a stationary motor vehicle at the checkpoint.

Parcels

"Routine inspection was conducted on the cargo of the truck and unknown parcels were identified, as they did not form part of the original cargo that was transported. A case of dealing in mandrax and dagga is being investigated by Middelburg Police Station. The suspects are due to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court soon."

Acting Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Major-General Andre Swart commended the officers.

"Drugs are responsible for the disintegration of lives and the degeneration of family structures. It also has a direct link with the commission of crime. Through this arrest, lives were saved," said Swart.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19 death toll increases to 369 as 30 more fatalities reported

0 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back to school countdown begins
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:01 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Epping 16:59 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-20 21:43 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 