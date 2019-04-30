Cops hunt for 2 gunmen who killed Boksburg man in attempted house robbery

Police have launched a manhunt for two gunmen after a 24-year-old man was shot dead during an attempted house robbery in Freeway Park, Boksburg, on Tuesday morning.

"It is alleged that the deceased and his mother were driving out of their yard when they were accosted by two armed men.

"The suspects ordered the victims to get out of the car and get into the house with them," police spokesperson Captain Mavele Masondo said in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspects shot the man in the upper body when he attempted to fight them off.

He was declared dead on the scene.

"The suspects fled the scene on foot, without taking anything from the victims," Masondo added.

Police appealed to members of the public to come forward with any leads they might have.

