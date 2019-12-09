Cops hunt for men who killed Christopher Panayiotou's father, abducted assistant

Eastern Cape police are searching for the men responsible for the murder of Christopher Panayiotou's father, Costa, and the alleged abduction and rape of his assistant on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembakosi Kinana confirmed on Monday that cases of murder, rape, hijacking and abduction were being investigated.

Businessman Costa Panayiotou, 67, was shot dead outside his shop in Uitenhage on Monday morning around 01:00, police said.

He was shot in the upper body.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, "it is alleged that Costa Panayiotou had just closed his shop in Market Street, Uitenhage, and was walking towards his vehicle with his assistant when unknown men accosted him near the town hall parking space and fatally shot him".

The men then abducted his 46-year-old assistant and stole his Volkswagen Polo.

Abandoned vehicle

"Moments later, police recovered a vehicle, abandoned, parked in front of a house in NU-9, in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth."

Panayiotou's assistant had been dropped off in Kwazakhele, where she went to the closest police station to report that she had been raped by two men, Tonjeni said.

Police have called on anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the men to contact investigating officer Detective Captain Josh Victor on 082 319 9204 or 041 922 0723.

"The information may also be shared via Crime Stop 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential, and callers have the right to remain anonymous."

In November 2017, Costa's son, Christopher Panayiotou, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife Jayde.

Sinethemba Nenembe, one of Panayiotou's co-accused was sentenced to life and an additional 15 years for robbery. Zolani Sibeko, the other co-accused, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.



