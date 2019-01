Western Cape police have discovered that you could get more than a takeaway at a fast-food outlet in Strand Street, Cape Town.

They've arrested a foreign national at the store after receiving a tip-off that he was selling various prescription drugs, including the abortion tablet Misopostrol, at the store.

A further 259 abortion tablets were discovered upon searching his bag.

According to the police, the arrest was conducted on Wednesday when an undercover agent went in to purchase Misopostrol for R1 000.

"Upon further searching of the suspect's bag, 259 abortion tablets and 175 Adco tablets, valued at R270 000 were also seized," Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said.

He said the suspect, 38, would appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

