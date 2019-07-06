Cops nab woman with stolen copper cables belonging to municipality

Welkom police have arrested a woman for being in possession of copper cables and other property that was reported stolen at the Matjhabeng Local Municipality in June.

"They found a 31-year-old woman in possession of five pallets of clear view fence, five fence poles, a roll of copper wire weighing 20.5kg, two Ryobi grinders, one DeWalt drill machine and a 23m long electric cord," police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after the Public Order Police reaction team members received a tip-off about a person who was in possession of copper cables at one of the shacks in Phomolong village on Thursday.

The confiscated property was identified by the Matjhabeng Local Municipality.

"It was reported in June last month that cable theft in Matjhabeng has become very critical, and where criminals target areas such as Odendaalsrus, Virginia, Welkom and Bronville, where copper cable that cost millions of rand was stolen, thus resulting in residents being affected and left without electricity," Thakeng explain.

Thakeng warned cable thieves that they would be brought to book.

"The police will never rest until they ensure that they are arrested and removed from the streets until Matjhabeng becomes safe."

Confiscated property. (Supplied by Captain Stephen Thakeng)

