 

Cops nab woman with stolen copper cables belonging to municipality

2019-07-06 07:26

Canny Maphanga

Confiscated property

Confiscated property (Supplied: Captain Stephen Thakeng)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Welkom police have arrested a woman for being in possession of copper cables and other property that was reported stolen at the Matjhabeng Local Municipality in June.

"They found a 31-year-old woman in possession of five pallets of clear view fence, five fence poles, a roll of copper wire weighing 20.5kg, two Ryobi grinders, one DeWalt drill machine and a 23m long electric cord," police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said in a statement on Friday. 

This comes after the Public Order Police reaction team members received a tip-off about a person who was in possession of copper cables at one of the shacks in Phomolong village on Thursday.

The confiscated property was identified by the Matjhabeng Local Municipality.

"It was reported in June last month that cable theft in Matjhabeng has become very critical, and where criminals target areas such as Odendaalsrus, Virginia, Welkom and Bronville, where copper cable that cost millions of rand was stolen, thus resulting in residents being affected and left without electricity," Thakeng explain.

Thakeng warned cable thieves that they would be brought to book.

"The police will never rest until they ensure that they are arrested and removed from the streets until Matjhabeng becomes safe." 

Confiscated property

Confiscated property. (Supplied by Captain Stephen Thakeng)

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cop couple bust for alleged home gold processing operation

2019-07-05 22:13

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double winners for Friday's jackpot draw 2019-07-05 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 