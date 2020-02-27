Cops on the hunt for Western Cape woman linked to child abduction case

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a Western Cape woman implicated in a child abduction case after she failed to show up at the Wellington police station as instructed by the court.



The Western Cape High Court ordered Michelle Estran, 46, to report to the police station in relation to an international child abduction case.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said it was believed Estran was on the run with her three-year-old son.

The police were unable to provide specifics on the charges related to the case Estran is linked to.

They have requested that anyone with information on her whereabouts or who can assist with information is kindly requested to contact Colonel Johan Barkhuizen on 082 777 6380 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

"The MYSAPS mobile application can also be used to relay your message," said Traut.