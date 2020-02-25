 

Cops ready for Gauteng shutdown over electricity, service delivery issues

2020-02-25 06:48
Service delivery protest.

Service delivery protest. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Law enforcement agencies are ready to respond to a planned shutdown in Soweto and other parts of Gauteng on Tuesday over electricity and other service delivery issues.

"Officers will be deployed and we will work with other law enforcement agencies," said Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar. "We will deal with it as it unfolds."

READ | Fewer service delivery protests in 2019 than previous year, says data collecting organisation

The other agencies include the police as well as the provincial and national traffic police.

Residents from Soweto, Alexandra, Tembisa, Eldorado Park and the Vaal are expected to participate in the shutdown.

The Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee planned to shut down the suburb this week after holding a rally on Sunday to challenge a R18bn electricity bill, EWN reported. 

Residents were furious about Eskom's so-called bullying tactics aimed at Soweto and other poor areas, according to The Star.

They will reportedly block roads and interfere with shopping malls and business operations in targeted areas.

Organiser Thami Hukwe told Jacaranda FM they wanted an immediate response to their long-time demands, which included free and quality electricity as well as decent housing and jobs.

In January, Eskom warned it was continuing with a campaign it started in Gauteng last year to cut off power to users who had failed to pay or rigged illegal connections, Fin24 reported.

Gauteng Eskom spokesperson Reneiloe Semenya said at the time the utility's campaign to install prepaid meters in private homes was gaining momentum, but that some users sought to undermine the campaign by using fraudulent electricity tokens from bogus metering companies or tampering with the meters.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

Read more on:    eskom  |  johannesburg  |  service delivery protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

FEEL GOOD | 67-year-old student realises his dream of going to university

2020-02-25 06:01

Inside News24

 
/News
MUST SEE | Fast and furious: Soccer players run for cover as BMW speeds onto field
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:02 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 08:02 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto jackpot split two-ways 2020-02-24 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 