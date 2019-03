Limpopo police have rescued a local businessman who was reported missing following a robbery at his home on Saturday night.

"Following this incident, the police joint operation was immediately activated to track down the perpetrators and to rescue the kidnapped businessman," police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Sunday.

The man was reported missing after the suspects held him and his employees at gunpoint at about 21:30 on Saturday and ordered them to lie down.

The victim was later dumped in an open field a few kilometres outside of Polokwane still tied up and blindfolded. He was found unharmed.

The unknown suspects also withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's bank account.

"During the process, the suspects robbed the victims of their cellphones, forced the owner inside his Porsche vehicle and drove away, leaving behind the employees.

"The car was later found abandoned near Ivy Park suburb within the city of Polokwane," Ngoepe explained.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing to the public to assist with any information that might lead them to the suspects.

