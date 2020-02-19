Cops search for two lions spotted roaming through Westonaria

Police are searching for two lions that have reportedly been spotted roaming around the Westonaria area, west of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Audrey Sefara said on Wednesday afternoon that police responded swiftly to reports about the lions on Tuesday and started combing the area.

"There are people who claimed that they have spotted the two lions near the N12 freeway and others reported that they were spotted towards the direction of Fochville.

"We have not abandoned our search and are continuing until those lions are found. We can't undermine information about the two lions. So far, we don't know whether those reports are true or not and will continue searching," said Sefara.

She said they did not know where the lions came from and added that anyone who had information about the lions' escape should come forward.