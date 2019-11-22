 

Cops seek help to track down Cape Town motorist’s killers

2019-11-22 09:06

Ntwaagae Seleka

Hijacking. (Screen grab via YouTube)

Hijacking. (Screen grab via YouTube)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nyanga police have pleaded for assistance to track down perpetrators who shot and killed a motorist in an attempted hijacking.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the incident took place on November 5 at about 16:10 on the corner of Monwood Drive and Sheffield Road in Browns Farm.

Van Wyk said according to reports, the deceased was shot by unknown assailants after he dropped off his employees.

"The suspects wanted to hijack his LDV but the owner sped off and the suspects fired shots at the vehicle wounding him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed due to the injuries sustained," said Van Wyk.

Anyone with any information or who might have witnessed the incident or might know the suspects is kindly requested to contact the police.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | 'Sex pest' Breytenbach speaks: 'With respect, I have nothing to say'

2019-11-22 08:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'Sex pest' Breytenbach speaks: 'With respect, I have nothing to say'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Stellenbosch 10:03 AM
Road name: R44 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 09:56 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Thursday's results 2019-11-21 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 