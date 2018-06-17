Cops seize explosives, R200 000 in counterfeit money

Some of the counterfeit notes that were confiscated. (Supplied)

A man and woman have been arrested after being found in possession of explosives and counterfeit money totalling R200 000 in Vosloorus on Saturday.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago, said members of the EMPD's Special Weapons and Tactical unit, together with SAPS officers, had stopped a suspicious vehicle near Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus at around 15:00.

Kgasago said on searching the blue Ford Focus, offers came across twenty blasting explosives.

He said the man had then led police to a house on Godoba Street in Vosloorus, where an additional twenty explosives were found, as well as counterfeit R100 notes totalling R200 000.

Kgasago said both the driver, aged 41, and a 27-year-old woman who was found at the house, were arrested and detained at the Vosloorus police station on charges of illegal possession of explosives and fake banknotes.

He said it had subsequently emerged that the police's directorate for priority crime investigation, the Hawks, had already been investigating the arrested man.

Kgasago said the Ford Focus was confiscated and taken to SAPS Van Ryn pound in Benoni for further investigations.



The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court soon.