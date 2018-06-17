 

Cops seize explosives, R200 000 in counterfeit money

2018-06-17 17:57

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Some of the counterfeit notes that were confiscated. (Supplied)

Some of the counterfeit notes that were confiscated. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man and woman have been arrested after being found in possession of explosives and counterfeit money totalling R200 000 in Vosloorus on Saturday.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago, said members of the EMPD's Special Weapons and Tactical unit, together with SAPS officers, had stopped a suspicious vehicle near Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus at around 15:00.

Kgasago said on searching the blue Ford Focus, offers came across twenty blasting explosives.

He said the man had then led police to a house on Godoba Street in Vosloorus, where an additional twenty explosives were found, as well as counterfeit R100 notes totalling R200 000.

Kgasago said both the driver, aged 41, and a 27-year-old woman who was found at the house, were arrested and detained at the Vosloorus police station on charges of illegal possession of explosives and fake banknotes.

He said it had subsequently emerged that the police's directorate for priority crime investigation, the Hawks, had already been investigating the arrested man.

Kgasago said the Ford Focus was confiscated and taken to SAPS Van Ryn pound in Benoni for further investigations.
 
The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court soon.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man killed in N3 crash between two cars and bakkie in Modderfontein

2018-06-17 17:35

Inside News24

 
/News
The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 