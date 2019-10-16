Cops target illegal taverns and shebeens in the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police are clamping down on illegal taverns and shebeens, saying liquor is one of the contributing factors in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement that R2m worth of liquor was confiscated from a shebeen in Walmer on Wednesday. Police also closed it down and charged a woman for dealing in liquor without a license.

"The sprouting of illegal taverns and shebeens in certain areas is a concern for police, therefore constant policing and liquor inspections must be enforced to curb this illegal trade.

"The misuse of liquor especially in the Walmer location is a stubborn social ill, which often results in crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, assault and assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm," said Naidu.

Walmer police led a two-day operation in the G-West area with special focus on cracking down on shebeens and illegal taverns.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile supported the clampdown and reiterated that the police will be carrying out similar raids in all station areas in the Mount Road cluster.

"These sting operations will ensure proper monitoring of the taverns and shebeens. The Liquor Control Board is with us during our operations to ascertain the legitimacy of these taverns. We will be coming down hard and fast on those who do not comply with the law," said Patekile.