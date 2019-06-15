Cops tracking leads after death of truck driver who was petrol-bombed

Western Cape police are following leads that could lead them to suspects behind the death of a truck driver, who was petrol-bombed.



Spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said their detectives are following up on all leads and the suspects are yet to be arrested.

Bernard Groenewald, died on Friday after he sustained serious burn wounds subsequent to his truck which was targeted on the N1, near Touws River.

READ: Truck driver, who was petrol-bombed, dies of his injuries

His wife, Ciska, confirmed his death to Netwerk24 on Friday night.

On June 2, Groenewald and his brother-in-law had pulled over on the side of the highway to rest.

While sleeping, a petrol bomb was thrown through one of the windows, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said at the time.

During the attack, Groenewald managed to jump out of the truck but a group of men chased him and threw another petrol bomb at him.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent his heartfelt condolences to Groenewald's family.

Mbalula has called on law enforcement to do all possible to bring the arsonists to book and for an end to the terror on roads.

Department's spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine described the incident as a senseless killing.

"An innocent man was murdered, a husband and contributing member of our society was attacked, heinously. Our condolences to his friends and loved ones, we assure them and the country that we as government are doing our best to restore calm in the trucking industry and ensure that this never happens again," she said.

