Police have uncovered a drug laboratory in a home in Bram Fischerville, Soweto, with four people arrested for allegedly manufacturing and dealing in drugs there, the Hawks said on Saturday.

They were allegedly in operation when a multi-disciplinary team swooped in on Friday, seizing a large amount of mandrax chemicals, other chemicals and equipment, said Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

"The entire haul is suspected to be running into millions of rands," he said, adding that exact figures would be released at a later stage.

The four, aged 35 to 58, are expected to appear in Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Hawks National Head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya applauded the team.

He said the significant seizure had potentially prevented kilograms of mandrax, worth millions of rands, hitting the streets.