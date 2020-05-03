Coronavirus: 447 new Covid-19 cases in a single day, as death toll rises to 131

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen by 447 to a total of 6 783. This is the first time the numbers have increased by more than 400 cases in a day.

Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize announced the increase on Sunday night, adding that eight more people had died. Of these, two died in the Western Cape, four in the Eastern Cape, and two in Gauteng.

"We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize says.

Mkhize added that, as of 30 April, 7 216 777 citizens had been screened through the Community Screening Programme. Of these, 72 087 had been referred for testing. The testing had increased from 230 686 cases to 245 747 on Sunday night.