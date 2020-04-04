Coronavirus: 53 937 tests later - 1585 cases and 9 deaths

South Africa now has 1585 cases of coronavirus infections, and nine confirmed deaths, health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Saturday.



53 937 tests have been done.



Gauteng has 693 cases, most of all provinces, followed by the Western Cape with 433 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 232.



Of the KZN cases, 11 and three deaths are linked to the St Augustine's Hospital; these are patients, health workers and staff members.



As precautionary measures, the hospital will not admit new patients, and it has closed affected areas.



Patients who have been to the hospital since the beginning of March are requested to contact the KZN department of health.



Tracing is being done for patients and over 150 tests have been done.



The Free State has 85 cases, the North West 11 and Mpumalanga and Limpopo have 18 recorded cases.



The Eastern Cape and Northern Cape have 25 and 7 cases respectively and there are 63 unallocated cases.

-Compiled by Maxine Becket