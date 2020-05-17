 

Coronavirus: A staggering 1 160 cases recorded - the highest daily infection rate so far

2020-05-17 22:20

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Gallo Images/Getty Images)

South Africa on Sunday recorded an astonishing 1 160 new positive coronavirus cases, the highest spike the country has seen in a single day.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 15 515, with the 1 160 new cases identified in the last 24-hour cycle of testing.

Of the new cases, 76% of them or 890 are from the Western Cape.

Mkhize said three more deaths were recorded, taking the total number of deaths to 264.

The total number of recoveries to date is 7 006.

Mkhize said 460 873 tests had been conducted, with 21 314 done in the last 24-hour cycle.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who cared for the deceased," Mkhize said.

coronavirus
