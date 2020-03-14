Coronavirus: Cape Town school confirms Grade 9 tests positive for Covid-19

Herzlia Middle School is a Jewish school in Cape Town. Photo of entrance to school from Google Street View. (Public domain).

A Cape Town pupil has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, according to a letter sent to parents by the school.

On Friday The United Herzlia Schools sent parents a letter, which News24 has seen, which stated that a Grade 9 girl has tested positive for Covid-19. The message to parents, colleagues and pupils confirmed that the pupil had gone into quarantine with her family.

“Her sibling and parents were also tested and all tested negative. The family is enforcing self-quarantine and has been since Thursday afternoon,” the letter says.

The Department of Health had not confirmed this case. On Friday, South Africa's confirmed positive cases stood at 24. These cases are limited to adults who had travelled outside of the country.

On Thursday United Herzlia Schools closed its eight campuses in Cape Town in a proactive move after a parent of a learner, who returned from abroad, confirmed he had possibly been in contact with the virus and had started displaying symptoms.

The school confirmed the parent's positive result on Friday, saying United Herzlia high school, middle school, three primary schools and three pre-primary schools will now remain closed until after the holidays.

“Coming out of the previous case, the school is acting responsibly and has already closed, while teachers are engaged in online learning. The school and communal bodies are working together to try and contain the spread as best as possible,” the letter said.