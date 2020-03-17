Coronavirus: Cape Town to close camp sites, swimming pools and other facilities

The City of Cape Town will close a number of its facilities on Wednesday - including swimming pools, camp sites, recreational hubs, stadiums and community halls – in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

"We know that this will prove inconvenient for some of our residents," Mayor Dan Plato said on Tuesday.

"But in the interest of containing this highly contagious virus and for the protection of all… we trust our residents will understand the need for these measures."

Museums, art centres, spray parks, resorts, braai and picnic spots, nature reserves and City-run sports fields would also be closed.

Library operating hours would also be reduced incrementally. Only basic services – the taking out and returning of reading material – will be provided.

Might be changed

"The number of persons allowed into the library will be controlled. Needless to say, this might change at short notice," Plato said.

Cemeteries will remain open, although it was advised that those making bookings "be mindful of the number of persons at the graveside during burial".

Grave sites would be kept as far apart as possible to limit contact between mourners during burials, he said.

Early childhood development centres would also close on Wednesday, in line with schools.

Offices that provide City services like cash offices, driving licence testing centres and housing and planning offices would remain open for now, Plato confirmed.

Online services

He urged the public to make use of the City's online service offerings where possible.

"Customer offices will remain open, however, strong precautions will be taken to ensure a heightened level of hygiene and customers are encouraged to rather conduct their business online or via telephone than over the counter if possible.

"The number of people going to the offices must be limited to limit the spread of Covid-19. Details on precautionary measures will be communicated as soon as possible."

Vehicle licence renewals, vehicle registrations and licence payments can be done online.

Driving license testing centres would remain open, although "strong precautions" have already been instituted to ensure a heightened level of hygiene, Plato said.

This included all eye testing equipment being sanitised after each user.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen