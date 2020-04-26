 

Coronavirus cases in Gauteng increase to 1 304, while 855 patients have recovered

2020-04-26 16:47

Azarrah Karrim

(GCIS)

(GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 1 304 on Sunday, an increase of 23 positive cases since Saturday.

In total, 855 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the province, an increase of nine, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at eight people. Sixty-five people in the province are currently hospitalised with Covid-19.

According to the health department, 8 015 contacts have been traced so far.

In total, 3 621 people completed the 14-day monitoring period, "with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated", the department said.

Breakdown

Johannesburg has recorded the most positive cases at 772, while 287 cases were recorded in Ekurhuleni, 132 in Tshwane, 42 in the West Rand and 15 in Sedibeng while 56 cases are unallocated.

The district with the most coronavirus cases in Gauteng is the City of Johannesburg, with Region E recording the highest positives within the region.

Gauteng Covid-19 Cases as at 26 April 2020 (Suppli

Gauteng Covid-19 cases as at 26 April 2020 (Gauteng Department of Health)

Read more on:    gauteng  |  coronavirus  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

This is why eThekwini could face stricter lockdown regulations - KZN premier

2020-04-26 15:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Survey results on how South Africans are coping with lockdown released
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:38 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Chapmans Peak 06:29 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
4 people bag R83k in the Daily Lotto Jackpot 2020-04-25 21:38 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 