Coronavirus cases in Gauteng increase to 1 304, while 855 patients have recovered

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 1 304 on Sunday, an increase of 23 positive cases since Saturday.

In total, 855 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the province, an increase of nine, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at eight people. Sixty-five people in the province are currently hospitalised with Covid-19.

According to the health department, 8 015 contacts have been traced so far.

In total, 3 621 people completed the 14-day monitoring period, "with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated", the department said.

Breakdown

Johannesburg has recorded the most positive cases at 772, while 287 cases were recorded in Ekurhuleni, 132 in Tshwane, 42 in the West Rand and 15 in Sedibeng while 56 cases are unallocated.

The district with the most coronavirus cases in Gauteng is the City of Johannesburg, with Region E recording the highest positives within the region.