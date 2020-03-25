Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709 as government switches focus to local transmissions

As a nationwide lockdown looms in South Africa in a bid to stem the number of local transmissions of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the number of people who have tested positive has risen to 709.

In an exclusive interview with the SABC on Wednesday morning, Mkhize encouraged South Africans to restrict their travel and to stay put in their homes during the upcoming 21-day lockdown, which will commence at 23:59 on Thursday.

Mkhize said most people who have received treatment for Covid-19, have recovered.

He did, however, raise some concerns, including that Mangaung in the Free State was becoming the country's coronavirus epicentre. He said the number of positive cases in the province had risen by 50 since Tuesday.

The numbers soared after five travellers from the United States, Israel and France attended a church gathering and tested positive after complaining of Covid-19 symptoms.

"It's the one that we should be concerned about because it's all around the Mangaung area… Before they left, [the travellers] developed symptoms after interacting with 300 people," Mkhize said.

"We have actually been busy with these contacts. It's already creating an epicentre. This is an issue that we need to focus on."

Mkhize said the provincial health department had received reinforcements from the Red Cross.

Focus on internal transmissions

Mkhize explained that the lockdown is designed to address the increase of internal transmissions, noting that the tendency of the spread has changed from imported to local.

Local transmission means that a person contracted Covid-19 without having travelled internationally or having contact with someone who travelled abroad.

With the increase of internal transmissions, this requires government to change its approach, Mkhize said.

He added that the ministerial advisory committee dealing with the management of the virus, which includes clinicians, epidemiologist, pathologists and biologists, were now looking at refining the definition of who is tested.

"Apart from a history of travel, we need to go to contacts and vulnerable areas," he said.

The minister said 80% of people infected were receiving treatment from their homes and were self-isolating.

"They don't even need to be treated. Some of them shed their symptoms within two to three days. If the circumstances are such that the doctors are satisfied, they can actually be treated in their homes," he said.

On Tuesday, two people were in the ICU in private hospitals.

No taxis and trains during lockdown

The health minister said the lockdown will limit the mixing of people by ensuring a shutdown of trains and taxis. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed to ensure compliance.

"When you stop taxis and trains, that means the number of people are going to be reduced. The restriction is going to be put on the roads so that only those supporting essential services should be on the road."

More than 12 000 tests have been done in the country so far. Of those, 10 000 have been done through private laboratories.

"It's a good start. What we are seeing is constraints in terms of availability of reagents and also trying to decentralise testing and increasing the number of equipment. We are increasing that; over the period we are expecting that we should be able to make testing much more localised at district level, but that will take a while."

Three doctors infected

He said a number of health workers had raised concerns that they might have been infected from treating patients. The department has confirmed one health worker from the Free State and three doctors who had travelled overseas have been infected with the virus.

"The most serious aspect for us is not to expose our health workers to the risk. It's important for us to test them if there is a need so that we are able to make sure that they are protected."

Mkhize said the latest numbers were taken from the testing pool that was finalised around 20:00 on Tuesday. He said the delay in reports of confirmed cases had been shortened.

Mkhize added that there was a surge in testing after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster.

