Coronavirus cases reach 274, Ramaphosa to update SA on Monday

People sanitising hands at Maponya Mall as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 outbreak. (Papi Morake, Gallo Images)

News of the latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases have been released by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday and the number stands at 274, meaning there has been an increase of 34 cases from Saturday’s reported number of 240 cases.

The stats come soon after the Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu addressed the media in Pretoria where President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation on an update about the coronavirus.

"[T]here is no possibility that the president will address the nation tonight [Sunday], we are making arrangements that the president address the nation tomorrow [Monday],” Mthembu said.

The minister explained that the president was still in a meeting with the national command council to discuss various issues, including the impact of the virus on the poor, the vulnerable and the workers.

"The meeting is still continuing, there are very weighty issues before the national command council, amongst others, the socio-economic impact on our people of this coronavirus".

Mthembu added that the meeting is to make sure that the president deals with all the issues that South Africans are worried about.

The latest statistics indicate that 208 (76%) of the 274 cases have a travel history from an area where the virus is spreading. Many of those who tested positive for the virus have no international travel history have had recent contact with individuals who have had international travels.

In the increase of the number of positive cases, the Eastern Cape has recorded its second case, 14 of the new cases reported in the Western Cape bringing the number to 88 persons to date.

The following is a breakdown of cases per province, including travel history:

Eastern Cape Province

A 22-year-old male who travelled to Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom

Free State Province

A 49-year-old female with no international travel history

A 26-year-old male with pending travel history

Gauteng Province

A 58-year-old male who travelled to Pakistan and Dubai

A 49-year-old male with no international travel history

A 28-year-old female with no international travel history

A 24-year-old male with no international travel history

A 33-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 22-year-old male who travelled to Mauritius

A 40-year-old male with pending travel history

KwaZulu-Natal Province

A 39-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Dubai

A 47-year-old male who travelled to France

A 45-year-old male who travelled to Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria

A 40-year old male who travelled to France and Austria

A 44-year-old male with no international travel history · A 55-year-old male with pending travel history

A 68-year-old male who travelled to Austria

A 49-year-old female with no international travel history

A 32-year-old female who travelled to Italy

Mpumalanga Province

A 25-year-old male who travelled to France, Germany and the Netherlands

Western Cape Province