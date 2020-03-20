Coronavirus: Church barred from holding service after Gauteng health dept gets court interdict

People sanitising their hands with a spray at Fleet Africa Bus Rank in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

The Gauteng Department of Health obtained a court order to stop a church in Katlehong from convening a church service.

The church now cannot hold a church service which is not in accordance with the gazetted regulations released by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) this week.

"The concerns surrounding the church gathering was brought to the attention of the department by the community where the church is based," spokesperson Kwara Kekana said on Friday.

"Mass gatherings expose people to great risk. The measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa have been put in place to help contain and prevent the further spread of Covid-19," Kekana added.

Ramaphosa announced strict measures on Sunday to curb the spread - including a 100-person restriction on gatherings.

The department appealed to citizens of Gauteng to take the regulations seriously and to "be part of the solution" in dealing with the virus.