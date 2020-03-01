 

Coronavirus: Committee could shed more light on repatriation of SA citizens in Wuhan

2020-03-01 07:31
People arriving from China at OR Tambo International Airport cover up because of coronavirus.

People arriving from China at OR Tambo International Airport cover up because of coronavirus. (Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The inter-ministerial committee dealing with the repatriation and quarantine of South African citizens in Wuhan, China, is expected to provide details on Sunday morning of the planned mission to bring them home.

The Presidency announced on Friday that there were plans to repatriate South Africans from the city where the deadly coronavirus, or Covid-19, originated. Covid-19 was first reported in Wuhan, in Hubei province, in November 2019.

In a statement making the announcement, the Presidency said: "The Cabinet has decided on this course of action after due consideration of the circumstances and following several requests from the families of South Africans in the city."

News24 previously reported that an estimated 199 South Africans are in Wuhan, according to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

The briefing, which is scheduled to start in Johannesburg at 09:00, is expected to shed light on how and when the repatriation would be carried out.

The health ministry announced on Friday that two South Africans working on a Japanese cruise ship tested positive for the virus.

News24 reported that the cruise ship had arrived in the Japanese port of Yokohama with 3 700 people on board. On February 1, it was announced that a passenger who had disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

 - Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba


Read more on:    china  |  japan  |  coronavirus  |  health
