 

Coronavirus: Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota to get tested following contact with ACDP counterpart

2020-03-28 10:47

Chantall Presence

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota was part of a meeting at Tuynhuys attended by political party leaders, including ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe who has tested postive for Covid-19.

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota was part of a meeting at Tuynhuys attended by political party leaders, including ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe who has tested postive for Covid-19. (Chantall Presence)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota on Saturday submitted himself for coronavirus testing, the party said.

In a short statement, the party said Lekota's decision to get himself tested followed news on Friday that African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe tested positive for the virus.

Both Lekota and Meshoe were present at a meeting held at Tuynhuys in Parliament more than a week ago when President Cyril Ramaphosa interacted with political party leaders on government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cope leader was to visit the Morningside Clinic in Sandton, Johannesburg for the test.

The ACDP confirmed on Friday that both Meshoe and MP Steve Swart had tested positive after attending an event organised by the Divine Restoration Ministries in Bloemfontein earlier this month.

Both were self-isolating with their families. The party said while Swart had shown mild flu-like symptoms, Meshoe was asymptomatic at present.

On Thursday, well-known pastor Angus Buchan announced he had tested positive after coming into contact with infected people at the same event.

LIST | What complaints you can and cannot make against the police during the national lockdown

The ACDP in a statement on Friday said Meshoe did not know of his status when he attended a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa a week ago.

For more on the novel coronavirus and other stories listen to our podcast here on SoundCloud.

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown: Police shut immigrant-owned spaza shops after minister’s call

2020-03-28 10:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Empty streets in Cape Town CBD as 21 day lockdown begins
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:30 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Eerste River 08:56 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 