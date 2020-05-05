Coronavirus: Deaths in SA rise to 148, while positive cases reach 7 572

The country has recorded an additional 10 deaths, bringing the
number to 148, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.
This, as confirmed cases rose
to 7 572, up by 352 from Monday evening's statistics from Health Minister Zweli
Mkhize.
The department said 10 523
tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, with total tests reaching 268
064.
Of that, 51% have been
conducted in the public sector.
The Western Cape has the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths.
It has more than 3 000 positive cases, followed by Gauteng with 1 697.
The provincial breakdown of deaths:
Eastern Cape: 8
Free State: 6
Gauteng: 15
KwaZulu-Natal: 36
Limpopo: 2
Mpumalanga: 0
North West: 0
Northern Cape: 0
Western Cape: 71