Coronavirus: Deaths in SA rise to 148, while positive cases reach 7 572

The country has recorded an additional 10 deaths, bringing the number to 148, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.



This, as confirmed cases rose to 7 572, up by 352 from Monday evening's statistics from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The department said 10 523 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, with total tests reaching 268 064.

Of that, 51% have been conducted in the public sector.

The Western Cape has the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths. It has more than 3 000 positive cases, followed by Gauteng with 1 697.

The provincial breakdown of deaths:

Eastern Cape: 8

Free State: 6

Gauteng: 15

KwaZulu-Natal: 36

Limpopo: 2

Mpumalanga: 0

North West: 0

Northern Cape: 0

Western Cape: 71