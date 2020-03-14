Coronavirus: Don't let fear override your humanity, pleads SA Chinese community

People of Chinese descent living in South Africa are experiencing an increase in xenophobia since the first case of the coronavirus was detected in the country.

With the confirmed infection rate increasing to 24 by Friday, Erwin Pon, chairman of the Chinese Association in Gauteng, appealed to South Africans to not panic.

"Fewer people are going to Chinese restaurants and shops. We also saw, in the early days of the virus, that kids did not want to play with Chinese children at school," said Pon. "However, it's much better now."

The governing body of the Table Bay High School in Cape Town had to issue a letter to reassure parents who had complained on social media about the Chinese women's hockey team using its AstroTurf for practice.

This despite the fact that team members, who were quarantined for two weeks in China before they left, and again for two weeks when they landed in South Africa, did not come into any contact with pupils.

"These are some of the frustrations and concerns we are seeing in our community. It's not all bad, and there have been a lot of South Africans who have reached out," Pon said.

He added that many in the Chinese community in SA were born here and had never set foot in China.

"We are all in this together… we, in the Chinese community, are also worried about the virus," Pon told News24.

"We must not let fear and anxiety override our humanity. We must not let it cloud our judgement and turn it into fear, discrimination and stigma. Let's remember our humanity and passion, and treat other people with dignity."

