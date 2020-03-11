Coronavirus: First Western Cape case confirmed, three more await results

The Western Cape has its first positive case of the coronavirus, Premier Alan Winde revealed on Wednesday.

"A short while ago, the National Minister of Health [Zweli Mkhize] informed us that we have a first coronavirus confirmed case for the Western Cape," Winde said in a briefing to the media ahead of a tour of the Tygerberg Hospital isolation unit.

The unit will treat people with, or suspected of having, the Covid-19 disease.

The person travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey, before returning to South Africa on March 9. The patient developed flu-like symptoms, went to a doctor and was quarantined.

"That person is quarantined and is receiving medical attention as needed."

Neither the health minister nor Winde revealed where the man was being quarantined.

The premier said it was unclear how many people the man had come into contact with.

On Wednesday morning, officials revealed that three people were already in the Tygerberg Hospital's isolation unit and were awaiting their results after being tested for the virus.

New cases



South Africa now has 13 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Six new cases were confirmed by Mkhize in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Four of the new cases are in Gauteng, while single cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

"All the patients have now been advised. Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment. Some of these patients are already in hospital while some, specifically those who are asymptomatic, are in self-quarantine. Contact tracing has also started for all these cases," said Mkhize.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 645 people have been tested for the coronavirus in South Africa.